BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 781,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,476 shares.The stock last traded at $75.25 and had previously closed at $72.15.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 342.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 233,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 51,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

