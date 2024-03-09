BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.77

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 5090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $597.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,164,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,554,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 134,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,655,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.