Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $80.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 444.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,739,230. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

