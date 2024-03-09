Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.44.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQ
Block Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Block
In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,739,230. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Block
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.