Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Raised to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CL King started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

