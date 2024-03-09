bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Lowered to $1.02 at HSBC

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $2.31 to $1.02 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLUE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

BLUE opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

