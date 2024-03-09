Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,069 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $10,171,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $505,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. 1,313,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,875. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.