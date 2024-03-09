Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $182.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

