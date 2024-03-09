Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $338,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.