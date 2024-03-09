Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.53. 2,085,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,109. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

