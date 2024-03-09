Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA SPXL traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $125.73. 9,774,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.24. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

