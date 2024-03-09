Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 56,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 142,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$63.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

