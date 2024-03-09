BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.73 and last traded at C$9.71. 81,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 110,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.68.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.