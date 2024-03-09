Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Acquires 2,300 Shares

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson purchased 2,300 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $17,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,085.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BSBK opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 million, a P/E ratio of 121.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bogota Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 50.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

