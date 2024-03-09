BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.25.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.