Brian Szymanski Sells 8,080 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $67,306.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Szymanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20.

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.47 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

