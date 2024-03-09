Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.25 on March 29th

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 5.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Broadcom has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $50.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $21.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,308.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $606.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,218.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,024.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.