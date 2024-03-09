Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.25 on March 29th

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 5.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Broadcom has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $50.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $21.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,308.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $606.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,218.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,024.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
