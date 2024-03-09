Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.04 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Broadcom Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,308.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,218.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,024.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $606.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $149,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.