Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.04 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,308.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,218.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,024.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $606.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $149,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.