Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.04 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,308.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,218.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,024.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

