Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price at $28.33

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

