Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target at $40.67

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,039,820 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

