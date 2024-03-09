Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $68.82

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

