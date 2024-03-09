Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT at $75.50

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

NTRA stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 905,134 shares of company stock valued at $56,638,115. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

