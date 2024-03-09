Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Target Price at $70.55

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

