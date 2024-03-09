BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.64 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,141,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,336. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $488,089.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,750.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

