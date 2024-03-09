BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Toro Trading Up 0.8 %

Toro stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 930,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,333. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

