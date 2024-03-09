BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 4,083 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 131,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 680.0% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 86,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 75,781 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $82.83. 2,547,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.