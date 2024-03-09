BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 126 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $836.12. 396,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $798.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $730.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

