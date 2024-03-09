BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 292 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.94. 2,266,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

