BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 622 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 167,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,828. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

