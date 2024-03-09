BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 7,090 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. 4,118,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.84. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.