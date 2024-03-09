BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 963 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.07. 2,929,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

