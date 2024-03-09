CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) EVP J William Koegel, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $374.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $382.43.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CACI International by 127.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.33.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

