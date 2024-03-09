CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) EVP J William Koegel, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CACI stock opened at $374.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $382.43.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.33.
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.
