Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) PT Raised to $34.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDRE. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Cadre from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cadre has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In related news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

