Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE CANF opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

