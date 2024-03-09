Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361,724 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.11% of Canadian Solar worth $33,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,844 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

