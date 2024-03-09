Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.