Cantor Fitzgerald Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.50.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

