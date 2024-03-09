Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.22.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -327.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

