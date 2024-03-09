Cantor Fitzgerald Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $70.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GTLB. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.40.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

