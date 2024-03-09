Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.66

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 554176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.