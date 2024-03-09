Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.79

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.79 and last traded at C$7.78, with a volume of 437038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.37.

Several research firms have commented on CS. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.98.

In other news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. 17.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

