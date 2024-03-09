Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.10% and a negative net margin of 565.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 764,315 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 610,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1,385.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 631,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 588,842 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

