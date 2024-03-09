Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

CARA stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.10% and a negative net margin of 565.21%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.