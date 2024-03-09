Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) versus Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Head to Head Survey

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Frontline and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 2 1 0 2.33 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontline currently has a consensus price target of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Frontline’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

25.7% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Frontline and Caravelle International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $1.83 billion 2.83 $656.41 million $2.95 7.86 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.15 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Risk and Volatility

Frontline has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 35.95% 26.00% 11.78% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontline beats Caravelle International Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

