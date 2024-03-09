Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.73

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion and $905.97 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.37 or 0.05739534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00063150 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00022162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,685,854,737 coins and its circulating supply is 35,495,416,375 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.