Celestia 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $182.61 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $17.36 or 0.00025357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $182.61 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,028,493,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,028,273,972.602639 with 169,317,500.352639 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 16.78651555 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $183,042,874.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

