Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up to $22.03

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $25.50. Chemours shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 1,664,498 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get Chemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chemours by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chemours by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.