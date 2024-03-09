Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.90.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

