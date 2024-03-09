Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 258 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,003,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IYF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,275. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.