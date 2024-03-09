Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,795.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWV traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.24. 96,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.67 and its 200 day moving average is $264.07. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.44 and a 12 month high of $296.96.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.